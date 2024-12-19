How often does Chicago get a white Christmas? Here's what weather records say.

What to expect from the snow coming Thursday night and Friday in Chicago

Looking back at the last few Christmases here in Chicago, we haven't had a decent snowpack on Dec. 25 in quite some time. Last year in 2023, we had no snowpack and no falling snow. That snowless trend remained since the year 2018.

Back in 2017, Christmas day in Chicago featured about 2 inches of snow depth, and we had light snow falling that day amounting to one-tenth of an inch.

The record of the snowiest Christmas was set back in 1950; records indicate 5.1 inches of snow on that day.

White Christmas probabilities represent the historic chance of at least 1 inch of snow depth on Dec. 25, based on 1991-2020 climate normals. Here in Chicago, we have a 34% chance of having a snowy Christmas, according to Climate Central.

Due to our warming climate, the odds of getting snow for the holiday season are becoming more challenging across the nation, but as before historically the northeast, Great Lakes, Alaska, Rockies, and Northern Plains still have the best chances of a white Christmas.

As we look ahead to our First Alert Weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures will slowly be on a warming trend, heading towards above-freezing for both highs and lows.

