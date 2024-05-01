Wheaton man charged with aggravated arson in 2 Chicago suburbs

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged with starting two fires, one at a home improvement store, in Tinley Park and Homer Glen last month.

Nathan Grant, 32, of Wheaton, Illinois, was arrested and charged with aggravated arson.

Tinley Park police said around 4 p.m. on April 18, Grant intentionally set fire to multiple air conditioning filters inside the Menards at 6851 W. 159th St.

Grant started a similar fire in Homer Glen about two hours earlier, and the Will County Sheriff's Department was already investigating it.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

He was taken into custody the next day after being located by Wheaton Police Department tactical officers. Grant confessed to both incidents during an interview, and the Will County Sheriff's Department charged him with aggravated arson.

Grant was then taken into custody by the Tinley Park police on April 24 after he was released from the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved a felony charge of aggravated arson stemming from the fire in Tinley Park.

Investigators across multiple departments helped identify Grant as the offender.