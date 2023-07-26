What are the six most common lottery numbers?

The Mega Millions estimated jackpot jumped to $910 million after no winning tickets were sold Tuesday.

What are the six most common numbers drawn for the Mega Millions jackpot?

According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 599 drawings (dating back to 10/31/17), 14, 3, 10,17, and 46 are the five most popular. The most popular Megaball number is 22.

Here are the least popular numbers for those contrarians in the crowd: 35, 65, 50, 51, and 49. The least popular Megaball number is 8.

It pays to live in Indiana, compared with Illinois. According to USA Mega, the lump sum payout for Hoosiers would be an estimated $277.8 million after taxes, compared with 269.5 million in Illinois. Your tax burden may vary depending on your deductions and how you dispense your winnings. That means: get a good attorney.

The difference in state taxes accounts for the difference.

Choosing your numbers or letting the computer do it doesn't change your odds of winning, which are astronomically high, 1 in 292 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's estimated jackpot, the fifth-largest in the game's history, were 3, 5, 6, 44, and 61, and a Mega Ball of 25.

The next drawing will be Friday night, and the grand prize could surpass the estimated $910 million mark as more tickets gobbled up.

There hasn't been a Mega Millions jackpot winner in 28 drawings since April 18, and the jackpot has jumped by about $100 million since last Friday's drawing.

The Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m., Chicago time.

These insane jackpots are becoming more common. In November 2022, the Powerball jackpot hit an astonishing $1.6 billion.

If you do win, keep quiet, experts say. Even before contacting lottery officials, the first steps are to keep the ticket in a safe place and call an attorney. The time winners have to claim their money varies by state, but the shortest period is 90 days.