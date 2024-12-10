Two armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side

Two armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side

Two armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies reported in Chicago's West Town neighborhood on Monday night.

The first robbery took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Iowa Street. According to police, a 42-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when four people got out of a dark-colored sedan and demanded his property.

Police said one of the offenders had a gun and hit the victim in the head with it.

After taking items from the victim, the suspects got away in the sedan.

The victim was taken to Humboldt Park Hospital with lacerations to his head. He was listed in good condition.

Less than an hour later, just after 9:15 p.m., police said a 67-year-old man walking his dog in the 1300 block of West Chestnut Street when three men got out of a dark sedan.

According to Chicago police, one of the offenders was armed.

They took the man's belongings and drove off in the sedan.

The man was not hurt.

Early Tuesday morning, police confirmed a third armed robbery was reported overnight. This time, robbers targeted a man in Logan Square.

Police said a man was walking outside, in the 2400 block of North Spaulding Avenue, when a dark sedan pulled up and five men got out.

The men robbed and attacked him before driving off in the sedan.

No arrests have been made in the robberies. Police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected.

This is a developing story.