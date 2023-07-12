2 injured after driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance in West Town

Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance in West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is hurt after a car crashed into an ambiance in West Town Tuesday night.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., a driver sped through a red light at Chicago and Noble around and t-boned an ambulance.

Both vehicles were badly damaged in the impact.

A witness in another vehicle saw the whole situation unfold.

That witness tells us paramedics in the damaged ambulance were able to get the other driver out of the car and render aid.

The driver was taken to Northwestern Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say she will be issued a traffic citation.

A paramedic in the ambulance suffered a broken collarbone but will be okay.

No further information was immediately available.