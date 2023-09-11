Watch CBS News
Armed robbers target bar, liquor stores, pedestrians in West Town

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

West Town robberies: bar, liquor stores, pedestrians held up
West Town robberies: bar, liquor stores, pedestrians held up 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were investigating a string of four armed robberies in West Town in less than an hour late Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., two men robbed a liquor store on Division Street near Ashland Avenue, taking cell phones and cash from two employees, and stealing cash from the safe.

About five minutes later, two gunmen walked into another liquor store on Damen Avenue near Chicago Avenue, taking cash from the register and robbing several customers.

Around 10:45 p.m., two gunmen robbed a man and a woman walking on the sidewalk on Leavitt Street near Huron Street.

Then, around 11:10 p.m., two gunmen walked into a bar on Greenview Avenue near Chicago Avenue, took cash from the drawer, and robbed several customers.

It was not immediately clear Monday morning if the crimes were connected.

Police said no one was injured in any of the robberies. Area 3 detectives were investigating.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 9:54 AM

