Watch CBS News
Local News

West Side shooting: Man shot to death during argument in South Austin

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed following an argument on the city's West Side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:19 a.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood

Chicago police say the victim, a 54-year-old man, was arguing with an unknown man who pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead.

The suspect got into a red sedan and fled southbound on Cicero, police said.  

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made. 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 8:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.