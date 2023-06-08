West Side shooting: Man shot to death during argument in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot and killed following an argument on the city's West Side Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:19 a.m. in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood

Chicago police say the victim, a 54-year-old man, was arguing with an unknown man who pulled out a firearm and opened fire.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead.

The suspect got into a red sedan and fled southbound on Cicero, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.