Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Side hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 38-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5200 block of West North Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a silver sedan traveling eastbound on North Ave.

Police say the vehicle stopped momentarily after hitting the victim but proceeded to leave the scene. The victim was not in a crosswalk.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 

First published on August 20, 2023 / 6:38 AM

