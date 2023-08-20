Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 38-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5200 block of West North Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.
Police responded to the scene and found the victim who had been struck by a vehicle.
The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was pronounced dead.
Further investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a silver sedan traveling eastbound on North Ave.
Police say the vehicle stopped momentarily after hitting the victim but proceeded to leave the scene. The victim was not in a crosswalk.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
