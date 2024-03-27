Chicago police investigate string of armed robberies on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Detectives are trying to identify a group of gunmen responsible for a string of more than a dozen armed robberies in a five-day span earlier this month on the West Side.

Police said a group of three to four men wearing all black clothing and ski masks approached their victims while pointing guns at them, and stole their belongings.

Surveillance video from the most recent robbery in the 4300 block of West Division Street shows a car pulling up as someone is opening the security gate of a storefront. Two men with guns – one a handgun with what appears to be an extended clip and the other a submachine gun or rifle – walk up to the man, and pat him down for his belongings before walking off.

Police also released surveillance images of a third suspect.

Surveillance image of one of the suspects in a string of 13 armed robberies on the West Side. Chicago Police

Police said the robberies happened between March 12 and March 16:

1100 block of N. Kostner Ave on March 12, 2024 at 3 a.m.

2500 block of W. Madison Ave on March 12, 2024 at 3:40 a.m.

2100 block of N. Kimball Ave on March 12, 2024 at 3:44 a.m.

1600 block of N. Keating Ave on March 12, 2024 at 4 a.m.

1100 block of N. Pulaski Rd on March 12, 2024 at 4:25 a.m.

4200 block of W. Grand Ave on March 12, 2024 at 10 a.m.

1500 block of W Cortez St. on March 14, 2024 at 12 p.m.

2600 block of S. Pulaski Rd. on March 16, 2024 at 4:15 am.

2800 block of S. Lawndale on March 16, 2024 at 4:15 a.m.

1000 block of N. Pulaski on March 16, 2024 at 4:19 a.m.

3500 block of W. 26th St. on March 16, 2024 at 4:20 a.m.

4400 block of W. Cortez on March 16, 2024 at 4:41 a.m.

4300 block of W. Division St. on March 16, 2024 at 5:45 a.m

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253.