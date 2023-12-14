Chicago police warn of four armed robberies and carjackings on same night in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating four recent armed robberies and carjackings in the span of about an hour in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

In each of the attacks, a group of two to four men approached the victims while they were sitting in or standing near their cars, robbed them at gunpoint, and took off in their cars.

All four robberies happened in the early morning hours on Saturday:

At 3:45 a.m. in the 7400 block of North Western Avenue,

At 3:56 a.m. in the 6700 block of North Richmond Street,

At 4:26 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Estes Avenue,

At 4:48 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue.

Police have not said if all four robberies were committed by the same group, and have only vague descriptions of the robbers.

Anyone with information on the holdups is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.