Police seek photos, video from West Pullman party at which four people were shot, two killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday asked neighbors and witnesses to share any photos and video from a West Pullman neighborhood party over the holiday weekend in which four people were shot and two of them were killed.

The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday at a birthday celebration at 12762 S. Halsted St. – an address that belongs to a strip mall. Police did not specify the name of a business.

Police said someone started shooting at a gathering of about 30 people.

Two men, 34 and 36, were both shot in the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they later died.

A third man was shot in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A fourth person drove themself to Roseland Community Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the left leg in good condition.

Police asked anyone with photos or video from the party, or any other information, to call Area Two Detective Foy at (312) 747-8271. Anonymous tips may be submitted to CPDTIP.com.