Aldi grocery store on Chicago's South Side closes, alderman says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Aldi grocery store at 821 West 115th Street in the West Pullman neighborhood has closed, according to Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st).

The alderman said his office received a call informing him that the grocery store chain would close the location, even though he said Aldi assured the community they would not last year.

Mosley went as far as to say the company intended to remodel and potentially expand.

"This closure will leave West Pullman, already a food desert, without a single grocery store offering affordable, high-quality fresh food," Mosley said in a statement this week. "Our neighbors will have nowhere within walking distance to buy the food they need for their families – nowhere they can shop and return home before their ice cream melts."

Mosley added that he will "work tirelessly" to bring back "quality food options" to the neighborhood.

In a statement, Aldi said in part, "We thank the community for their years of loyalty and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon."