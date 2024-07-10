Here's where mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been found in Illinois this year

CHICAGO (CBS) — More batches of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus are being found in Illinois this year. The latest finding is in Kenilworth.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District found the positive mosquitoes in two batches collected on July 5 and tested them in their lab on July 9.

How is West Nile Virus transmitted?

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a Culex mosquito, or house mosquito, that has picked up the virus after feeding on an infected bird, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Locations where positive mosquitoes were found

So far, confirmed batches have been located in the following cities and villages:

Cook County

Kenilworth

Lincolnwood

Chicago

Skokie

Evanston

Morton Grove

Wilmette

Northbrook

Northfield

Hoffman Estates

Lake County

Highland Park

Morgan County

Jacksonville

What are the symptoms of West Nile?

Those who may have the virus may experience common symptoms, including fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches.

Most will not show symptoms, but in rare cases, it can lead to severe illness, including meningitis, encephalitis, or even death. People older than 60 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

Symptoms can last up to a few days to a few weeks.

How to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus

The district is advising residents to take action to reduce mosquito bites, such as using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and avoiding peak mosquito feeding times, typically around dawn and dusk.

Residents are also advised to eliminate items that can hold water, including small items that can be easily missed from their property.

There have not been any deaths related to the virus so far this year. The last reported death was a person who was said to be in their 90s and lived in suburban Cook County in 2023.

The worst West Nile outbreak in the U.S. to date came in 2002. In Illinois alone, there were 884 cases across the state and 67 deaths, with 42 of them in Cook County.