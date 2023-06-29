Watch CBS News
Driver critically hurt after being shot, crashes into tree in West Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A man is critically hurt after crashing his car into a tree while trying to escape a shooting in West Garfield Park Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Chicago police blocked off Congress near Karlov where this happened - right next to the Eisenhower Expressway 

A witness told police someone in a black car shot at the man. The victim tried to drive off to escape the gunfire when he hit a curb and then a tree.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

