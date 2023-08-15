Watch CBS News
West Englewood shooting leaves boy, 14, in serious condition

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded in West Englewood Monday night.

At 9:08 p.m., police were called for a person shot in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue. They found the teenage boy had been shot in the chest while standing at the rear entrance of a home.

A witness said three unidentified shooters were wearing masks at the time of the incident, and ran off afterward.

The victim as taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area 1 detectives are investigating.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 10:55 PM

