3-year-old killed, 6 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old boy is killed and six other people were wounded in shootings across the city during the weekend.

In the first shooting of the weekend, an unaged male was struck in the back by gunfire Friday, in the 600 block of West 92nd Place in Brainerd around 6:09 p.m.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in unknown condition.

Later in the evening, a 29-year-old man was shot in the 300 block of West 54th Street in Fuller Park.

Police say around 7:22 p.m., the victim was in the shoulder and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital initially reported in good condition.

The victim was uncooperative with responding officers, according to police.

A 3-year-old boy was struck by gunfire while riding inside a car in the West Lawn neighborhood Friday.

Police said around 8:38 p.m., a woman was driving a white SUV with four children, in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road, when someone in the rear seat of a red sedan, possibly a Mustang or Charger, fired shots.

The boy was struck in the head and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition and was later pronounced dead.

The other three children in the SUV were not injured. No further information was available.

A 53-year-old man was shot while outside in East Garfield Park.

Police say he was standing on the sidewalk, in the 3400 block of West Lake Street around 11:33 p.m., when shots were fired.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

In other shooting from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 12:46 a.m. Saturday, in the 1400 block of East 47th Street, a 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when two male blacks approached and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The victim was shot in the back during the incident and was transported by the CFD to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

· At 12:11 a.m. Saturday, in the 2400 block of South California Avenue, a 20-year-old woman was the front seat passenger in a vehicle when an occupant in a green Jeep fired shots. The victim was driven to Holy Cross and was transported to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

· At 3:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue, a 28-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was shot in the right leg and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.