Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 7 wounded across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and five others are wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 22 to 44.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 34-year-old man was struck in the back by gunfire in the Roseland neighborhood Friday,

The shooting happened in the 9400 block of South Harvard Avenue around 7:34 p.m.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center initially reported in good condition.

Later that evening, a man was shot and killed while in an alley in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police said around 10:24 p.m., the man, 44, was in an alley, in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street, when shots were fired by an unknown suspect.

The victim was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Advocate Christ with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

A 22-year-old man was shot just after midnight Saturday in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The man was walking on the sidewalk, in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue around 12:07 a.m., when an occupant in a gray SUV fired shots, according to police.

The victim was shot in the right leg and transported by the CFD in good condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Monday:

At 1:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, a 36-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a dark-colored sedan fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD in serious condition to U of C with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At 2:37 a.m. Saturday, in the 3700 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, a 23-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an occupant in a dark-colored SUV fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD in fair condition to St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right and left arm.

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 5600 block of W. Division, a 24-year-old man was outside when he heard shots, then felt pain. He self-transported to Loretto Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left knee in good condition.

At 3:26 a.m. Saturday, In the 300 block of East 69th Street, while outside the above location, an unidentified suspect shot in the direction of the 53-year-old man after a physical altercation. He was transported to U of C with one gunshot wound to his arm in stable condition.

At 5:15 a.m. Saturday, In the 2400 block of East 75th Street, a 41-year-old man was outside when two unidentified suspects approached him and one of the two offenders fired a shot in his direction. The victim was self-transported to South Shore Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left hand in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.