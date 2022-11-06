2 teens among 3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were shot, including two teens, in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2:01 p.m.

Police said the victims, 15, 17, and of unknown age, were standing outside of a residence when a vehicle drove by and a suspect inside fired shots – striking them.

The 15-year-old boy was shot in both legs and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the middle of the back and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The victim of unknown age was struck in the head and also taken to U of C in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.