Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 4 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and four others are wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 45.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man is shot after a traffic crash in Little Italy Friday night.

Police say around 11:37 p.m., a 23-year-old man was involved in a traffic crash with a red minivan and followed it eastbound before both came to a stop at a red light, in the 1200 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Both the victim and offender exited their vehicles and were in an argument when the driver of the minivan produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the chest, back of the neck, and right calf and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue in Washington Park Saturday morning.

Police said around 12:10 a.m., the victim was approached by two unknown men, one of which produced a handgun and shot at the victim.

The men fled the scene, and the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right index finger and self-transported to St Bernard in good condition.

Later in the morning, an 18-year-old man was shot while inside a residence in the Austin neighborhood.

The victim was inside the residence, in the 5900 block of West Rice Street around 1:38 a.m., when a witness stated they heard shots outside.

The victim was shot in the left torso and was transported by someone unknown in critical condition.

No one is cooperating with police about the incident, and refusing to answer any questions.

Less than an hour later, a 29-year-old man was outside his vehicle around 2:17 a.m., in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, when a white Nissan approached, and a known man got out and shot at the victim.

The gunman returned to his vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to VA Hospital in critical condition.

A man 45-year-old man is shot and killed in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place on the city's South Side.

Around 6:48 a.m. the victim was discovered on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.