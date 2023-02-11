Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 6 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and six others are hurt in weekend shootings in Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 64.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 38-year-old man was shot while leaving a train at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop Friday evening on the Near West Side.

Police say around 5:42 p.m., the victim was in an argument, in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, when the shooter fired a shot – striking the victim in the foot.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Minutes later, in the 2100 block of West 54th Street, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head around 5:53 pm.

The victim was in a Chevy traveling in traffic when an unknown offender on foot fired shots -striking the victim. He then lost control of his vehicle struck two parked cars and his vehicle rolled over.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Later in the evening around 11:20 p.m., a 23-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle, in the 1500 block of East 87th Street, when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim then drove to his residence where he called 911. The Chicago Fire Department took the victim to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old man is shot while outside, in the 2400 block of South Troy Street in Little Village Saturday just after midnight.

The man related to officers the shooter fired shots through a gangway from the alley around 12:15 a.m.

The victim was shot in the finger and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 12:54 a.m. Saturday, in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, a 64-year-old man was struck by gunfire while standing outside. The victim was shot in the arm and was unable to provide further details of the incident. He was transported to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

Time and location unknown: A 34-year-old man self-transported to Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was uncooperative with details and is listed in serious condition.

At 2:31 a.m. Saturday, in the 8400 block of South Wabash, A 23-year-old man was in an alley with an unidentified man

No arrests were made in either incident.

This is a developing story.