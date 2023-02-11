Watch CBS News
Shooting leaves man wounded at Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot Friday evening on the CTA Blue Line.

At 5:42 p.m., the man was on the platform at the station – along the Eisenhower Expressway at Damen Avenue – when someone came up and started talking to him, police said.

The second person then took out a gun and shot the man, police said.

He was struck in the foot and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

The man was shot at the Illinois Medical District station. However, the Chicago Transit Authority said trains were bypassing the UIC-Halsted station – two stops to the east along the Eisenhower Expressway – due to the resulting police activity.

It was not immediately clear why.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

