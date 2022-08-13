4 dead, 10 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 10 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least one of the victims is under the age of 18.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.

Police said around 9:12 p.m., the victims were standing on the sidewalk, in the 3300 block of West Harrison, when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots.

The teen was shot in the left leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old woman was also transported by the CFD to Mt. Sinai in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

A third victim, a 21-year-old man, walked into Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the body and is listed in fair condition.

A woman, 19, is shot while driving in West Englewood Friday night.

The victim was traveling eastbound, in the 5600 block of Winchester around 9:17 p.m., when an unknown male fired shots from the sidewalk.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital by the CFD and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

A 62-year-old man is shot and killed in Englewood Friday night., police say.

The man was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign, in the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11:09 p.m., when shots were fired by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to U of C by the CFD and is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

A man, 38, is shot and killed while driving in the Brainerd neighborhood Friday.

The man was driving westbound, in the 500 block of West 95th Street around 10:38 p.m., when an unknown male fired shots from the sidewalk.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead.

In other shootings from Friday 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 12:08 a.m. Saturday, in the 5200 block of South Honore, a 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. The victim was struck in the back and transported to U of C by CFD in critical condition.

At 1:11 a.m., in the 600 block of North Sawyer, a 42-year-old man was sitting on a front porch when an occupant in a dark sedan fired shots. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai by the CFD and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

At 5:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of West Ohio, a 19-year-old woman was inside a vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported to Northwestern with one gunshot wound to her back in stable condition.

At 5:17 a.m. Saturday, in the 3900 block of West Fillmore, A 19-year-old man was discovered outside at the above location unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim was pronounced on scene.

At 6:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, an unidentified man and a 28-year-old man were walking outside when an unidentified offender approached and began to fire shots in their direction. The 28-year-old male victim was transported to U of C with one gunshot wound to his left arm where he was pronounced dead. The unidentified man suffered a graze wound to the left side of his head, he refused EMS on the scene. He was uncooperative with responding officers.

At 7:21 a.m., in the 11200 block of South Parnell, a 23-year-old man was outside when shots were heard and then felt pain. He self-transported to trinity with one gunshot wound to his left arm in stable condition.