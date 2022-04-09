4 dead, 22 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead, and 22 others were wounded in weekend shootings as of Sunday. Four of the victims are under the age of 18, and at least one of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted.

The first shooting of the weekend happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 6:20 p.m., a 29-year-old female victim was in a vehicle traveling westbound, on the 800 block of W. 47th Street, when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. An unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot while outside in Little Village Friday night.

Around 7:24 p.m., the victim was on the street in the 2500 block of South Lawndale when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was found Friday night with a gunshot wound in McKinley Park, according to police.

Around 10:29 p.m., the 27-year-old victim was discovered on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. no other details on the incident were available.

A man walked into a hospital after being shot in the North Lawndale area Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old victim walked into Mount Sinai around 1:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim is listed in fair condition and would not give any details on the incident.

Two people were shot, one fatally during a fight in Woodlawn Friday evening.

Police said around 7:52 p.m., the victims were involved in a fight with several people in the 1500 block of East 61st when shots were fired. A 29-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. A 31-year-old woman was also transported to U of C by the Fired Department and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

A man is shot while walking Saturday morning in Park Manor, according to police

Around 1:39 a.m., was walking on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Champlain when shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

In other shootings from Friday 5 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.:

· At 2:20 a.m. Saturday, A 17-year-old boy was standing on the driveway of a residence in the 9500 block of South Sangamon when shots were fired. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital by the CFD with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

· At 3:38 a.m. Saturday, A 61-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle 800 block of South Karlov when shots were fired by an unknown man. The victim was transported by the CFD to Mount Sinai in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

· At 11:54 a.m. Saturday, a man, 28, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in Critical but stable condition. A woman, 21, received an injury to the head from bullet fragments and was also transported to the University of Chicago in stable condition. The victims were sitting in a vehicle In the 300 block of East 47th Street when an unknown offender approached and fired shots into the vehicle.

· At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, A 37-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and buttocks. The victim self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle in the 2500 block of East 83rd when an unknown man walking in between vehicles hit the mirror of the ford fusion the victim was traveling in. The victim and offender got into a verbal altercation when the unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots striking the victim.

· At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, on the 300 block of East 75th, a 58-year-old woman suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the right thigh. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago hospital in good condition.

· At 7:25 p.m. Saturday, A 16-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the buttock and leg. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The victim was walking down the street 3900 block of West 49th when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside him and an occupant from the vehicle fired a shot striking the victim.

· At 7:40 p.m. Saturday, A 63-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg the victim was transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Hospital. The victim was walking down the street on the 6800 block of South Peoria when a gold minivan drove by and an occupant from the vehicle to fired shots toward another group and struck the victim. The victim was not the intended target.

· At 8 p.m. Saturday, A 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle 2500 block of South Saint Louis when he was shot at by an unidentified occupant traveling in a black sedan. The victim suffered five gunshot wounds to the right arm and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

· At 11:37 p.m. Saturday, A 29-year-old man was standing outside on the 4300 block of West Crystal when he saw an unidentified man step out of a white passenger van and began to shoot in his direction. Before the victim attempted to leave the scene, he saw the offender flee northbound on foot. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the buttocks and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 12:14 Sunday, A 31-year-old man was in a verbal altercation with an unidentified man while traveling northbound on a CTA bus in the 700 block of South Pulaski. The driver of the bus stopped immediately after hearing multiple shots followed by the male offender exiting the bus and fleeing the scene Northbound on foot. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 2:09 a.m. Sunday, A 29-year-old man was walking towards his vehicle on the 9000 block of South Kingston when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Trinity Hospital where he is listed in good condition. The victim was unable to provide further details.

· At 1:13 p.m. Sunday, A 19-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle on the 2800 block of South Archer when he was shot at by an unidentified offender traveling in a black Jeep. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the shoulder and self-transported to Mount Sinai where he is listed in good condition.

· At 3:23 a.m. Sunday, A 40-year-old man was standing outside on the 300 block of South Kilbourn when he was shot at by an unidentified offender traveling in a red vehicle. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody in each incident.

This is a developing story.