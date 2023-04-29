Chicago weekend shootings: 1 killed, 9 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and nine others are hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 22 to 39.

The first shootings of the weekend happened within an hour of each other Friday evening.

A 28-year-old man was near the back of a residence around 5:38 p.m., in the 1600 block of East 69th Street in the South Shore neighborhood, when he was approached by an unknown man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Minutes later in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, a man and woman, both 25, were struck by gunfire, in the 800 block of East 79th Street, on April around 5:56 p.m.

The man was struck in the neck and abdomen, and the woman was struck in the head. Both victims were also taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

A second double shooting happened less than a half hour - this time in the 3800 block of South Indiana Avenue on Bronzeville, around 6:19 p.m.

Police say two women, 32 and 39, were struck in the thigh by gunfire. Both victims were taken to local hospitals in good condition.

A man, 22, self-transported himself to the hospital around 9:18 p.m. after being shot in the back, in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street in Dearborn Homes.

Police say the victim related to officers that he felt pain after exiting his vehicle. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident. The Victim is listed in serious condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 10:28 p.m. Friday, in the 5000 block of West North Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 39-year-old man who sustained one gunshot wound to the leg. The victim related to officers that he was shot by a female suspect. The victim was taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

· At 10:51 p.m., in the 3400 block of West Ogden Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim related to officers that he was shot at by an unidentified man traveling eastbound in a gray SUV. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

· At 12:32 a.m. Saturday, in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street, police responded to shots fired and found a 39-year-old man laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai where he was pronounced dead.

· At 4 a.m., in the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 31-year-old man outside with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.