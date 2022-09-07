Watch CBS News
Wednesday last day to submit claim for July 4 Highland Park Shooting Response Fund

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An organization is helping people and nonprofits affected by the Highland Park July 4th parade shooting.

The Highland Park Community Foundation is offering some funding. Wednesday at 5 p.m. is the last day to apply for individuals and the 14th is the last day for nonprofits to apply. 

The foundation will distribute money collected for those hurt during the 4th of July attack. 

"Seven individuals were senselessly murdered, dozens more were injured, and countless community members were traumatized," the organization states. "Together Highland Park Unidos manages the donation distribution process for victims and local nonprofit organizations supporting victims' needs."

You can submit a claim here. You can also email info@july4fund.org.

