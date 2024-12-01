Cold stretch continues for Chicago area Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS)—Welcome to Meteorological Winter. Dec. 1 marks the start of meteorological winter, and it is feeling like winter Sunday.
Highs will only top out in the middle to upper 20s, but tacking on a northwesterly wind today sustained at 10 to 15 mph, wind chill values will range from 10 to 20 degrees. Mainly clear skies are in the forecast today and tonight. Overnight lows will drop back into the teens, feeling like the single digits.
As we introduce the new week, temperatures will stay cold and below average. The "mild" day will arrive on Wednesday, but even though, expect a high of 40 degrees. Flurries will be possible on Monday, with a few lake-effect snow bands being possible favoring northwest Indiana.
What to expect for Sunday
It will be mostly sunny. High of 27 but it will feel like 10 to 20 degrees, with winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.
Colder by tonight
Partly cloudy to mostly clear. A low of 15, but feels like 0 to 10.
Flurries are likely for Monday
High of 30. feels like 20. Northwest 10 to 15 miles per hour.