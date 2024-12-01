Watch CBS News
Cold stretch continues for Chicago area Sunday

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Chicago

Chilly in Chicago for first day of meteorological winter
Chilly in Chicago for first day of meteorological winter 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS)—Welcome to Meteorological Winter. Dec. 1 marks the start of meteorological winter, and it is feeling like winter Sunday. 

today-dec-1.png
CBS News Chicago

Highs will only top out in the middle to upper 20s, but tacking on a northwesterly wind today sustained at 10 to 15 mph, wind chill values will range from 10 to 20 degrees. Mainly clear skies are in the forecast today and tonight. Overnight lows will drop back into the teens, feeling like the single digits. 

sunday-five-panel-dec-1.png
sunday-feels-like-dec-1.png
CBS News Chicago
today-hour-by-hour-dec-1.png
CBS News Chicago

As we introduce the new week, temperatures will stay cold and below average. The "mild" day will arrive on Wednesday, but even though, expect a high of 40 degrees. Flurries will be possible on Monday, with a few lake-effect snow bands being possible favoring northwest Indiana. 

next-ten-days-dec-1.png
CBS News Chicago

What to expect for Sunday

It will be mostly sunny. High of 27 but it will feel like 10 to 20 degrees, with winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Colder by tonight

Partly cloudy to mostly clear. A low of 15, but feels like 0 to 10.

Flurries are likely for Monday

High of 30. feels like 20. Northwest 10 to 15 miles per hour.

7-day-forecast-dec-1.png
CBS News Chicago
Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

