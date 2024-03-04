Man charged with robbing woman in Chicago area after following her from ATM

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged on Sunday with robbing a woman in her apartment building's parking garage in north suburban Wheeling, after following her home last month from an ATM in nearby Buffalo Grove.

Police said just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 14. 26-year-old Wayne Frazier and another person followed a woman from a bank in Buffalo Grove to an apartment building in the 500 block of West Dundee Road in Wheeling.

After the woman pulled into the parking garage of her building, the robbers pushed her to the ground and robbed her of her cash and other belongings. The woman suffered minor injuries.

After reviewing video footage, investigators identified Frazier as one of the robbers and obtained an arrest warrant. He was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop in north suburban Riverwoods, and charged with one count of robbery.

Police said Frazier is suspected in several other similar robberies, and further charges were pending in cases in Arlington Heights, Berwyn, and Summit.

Police also urged people to be aware of their surroundings, especially when leaving an ATM or bank. Anyone who suspects they are being followed should stay in their car and call 911.