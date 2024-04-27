Waves of storms move into Chicago area, damaging winds possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As thunderstorms attempt to build in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, they are running into a "cap" in the atmosphere, so towering clouds can't continue to grow vertically. However, as an upper-level disturbance heads to the area in the evening, the cap should break, and storms will have a better chance to form after sunset.

The main wave of heavier rain and thunderstorm activity will arrive well after midnight until very early in the morning. These storms may "train" in place, causing localized flooding, especially between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

There will be leftover rain showers on Sunday morning. Then, the Chicago area waits for the next disturbance to bring another round of thunderstorms Sunday evening and a heavy rain threat overnight into Monday.

Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: Waves of rain and possible strong/severe thunderstorms. Mild. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Morning leftover showers. Windy and warm. Late-day storm threat. HIGH: 77

SUNDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain at times, with gusty thunderstorms. LOW: 63

