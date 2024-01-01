Hundreds celebrate New Year's Day with Polar Plunge in Chicago suburb
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Talk about "chillin" on the first day of 2024.
Hundreds of brave souls voluntarily took the Polar Plunge to ring in the New Year on Monday morning in Waukegan, for the 25th annual dip into Lake Michigan.
The event raises money for the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County, which gives children living with disabilities the chance to join camps, sports teams, and more.
