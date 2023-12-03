Watch CBS News
Waukegan man arrested, cited with DUI after crashing into building in Beach Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A man was arrested after crashing into a building while driving under the influence in Beach Park Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a business in the 37000 block of North Sheridan Road for a traffic crash. 

Arriving deputies located a Chevrolet Silverado that had caught fire. Good Samaritans helped pull the driver and a passenger from the vehicle before the deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

beach park scene-photo
Lake County Sheriff's Office

Initial reports said the Chevrolet, driven by Roy R. Montoya-Medina, 23, of Waukegan, was traveling eastbound on Blanchard Road at a high rate of speed.  

For an unknown reason, Montoya-Medina left the roadway, drove through a grassy area, and struck the south side of a self-storage building. The Chevrolet caught fire after hitting the building. 

Montoya-Medina and his passenger, a 25-year-old man from Antioch, were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, including serious burns. 

Deputies determined that Montoya-Medina was driving under the influence of alcohol, the office said.

He was subsequently cited with DUI-alcohol and reckless driving and is required to appear in court on Jan. 24, 2024.

Building inspectors responded to the scene to determine the building's structural integrity.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 3, 2023

