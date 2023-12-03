Waukegan man arrested, cited with DUI after crashing into building in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A man was arrested after crashing into a building while driving under the influence in Beach Park Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a business in the 37000 block of North Sheridan Road for a traffic crash.

Arriving deputies located a Chevrolet Silverado that had caught fire. Good Samaritans helped pull the driver and a passenger from the vehicle before the deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said.

Lake County Sheriff's Office

Initial reports said the Chevrolet, driven by Roy R. Montoya-Medina, 23, of Waukegan, was traveling eastbound on Blanchard Road at a high rate of speed.

For an unknown reason, Montoya-Medina left the roadway, drove through a grassy area, and struck the south side of a self-storage building. The Chevrolet caught fire after hitting the building.

Montoya-Medina and his passenger, a 25-year-old man from Antioch, were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, including serious burns.

Deputies determined that Montoya-Medina was driving under the influence of alcohol, the office said.

He was subsequently cited with DUI-alcohol and reckless driving and is required to appear in court on Jan. 24, 2024.

Building inspectors responded to the scene to determine the building's structural integrity.