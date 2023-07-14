NWS: Waterspout was spotted just offshore near North Avenue Beach Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A waterspout apparently spotted just offshore on Lake Michigan on Wednesday near Navy Pier was confirmed on Thursday.
The National Weather Service confirmed the waterspout about a mile or two offshore on North Avenue Beach based on video evidence.
The NWS has been assessing the severe storms throughout the area.
