Water main break in Dixmoor closes two schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following a series of water main breaks in south suburban Dixmoor in recent days, the village announced two schools will be closed on Monday.

Dixmoor Village President Fitzgerald Roberts said there were three water main breaks over the weekend, and another Monday morning at 2011 W. 147th Street.

While the village has partial water service, the water main breaks forced the village to close nearby Martin Luther King Elementary School and Rosa Parks Middle School, according to village spokesman Travis Akin.

There is no timeline yet for when the problem will be fixed.

"We are working around the clock to get this break fixed," Roberts said. "I am also reaching out to Governor JB Pritzker as well as other state and county officials to expedite the help we need to get a permanent resolution to the water problems our Village continues to have. We need help and we need it now. These breaks and disruptions in service need to stop."

Akin said it's possible the two schools will need to remain closed on Tuesday.

Dixmoor has suffered a string of water outages in recent years.

Last month, two water main breaks in Dixmoor shut off water service to the entire village for much of the day on July 21.

In early March, water also was shut off for several hours after another water main break.

Last year, water was shut off there for more than two weeks after a leak caused low water pressure – meaning people living there couldn't shower, cook, or wash dishes or laundry. The crisis also led to school cancellations.