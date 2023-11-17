Watch CBS News
Water stays on for Blue Island mobile home residents

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The water will stay on at a south suburban mobile home park, at least for a few weeks.

Residents in Blue Island had been expecting their water to be shut off next Monday, days before Thanksgiving.

Their landlord didn't pay their water bill, leaving them on the hook with the city.

The current balance owed was $850,000.

On Friday, the Circuit Court of Cook County approved a temporary injunction to stop the water shut-off.

The city agreed to pay $425,000 of the landlord's outstanding balance.

Residents will better understand what happens next in court on December 12th.

CBS Chicago Team
First published on November 17, 2023 / 5:24 PM CST

