Carjackers shoot man in ankle, steal his car on South Side of Chicago

Man shot in the ankle during Washington Park carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the ankle when a group of men carjacked him early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Shortly after 3 a.m., six men approached the victim while he was near his car in the 5600 block of South Prairie Avenue. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's keys.

The gunman then shot the victim in the ankle, and all six carjackers got into his car and drove off.

Police did not provide information on the victim's condition.

No one was in custody Monday morning.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.