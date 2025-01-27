Windy start to the week with highs in the 40s in Chicago

Above-normal highs in Chicago on Monday

Above-normal highs in Chicago on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A windy day is ahead in Chicago to start a much more mild week.

Mild temperatures are expected Monday with highs approaching the middle 40s.

Winds late in the morning and during the afternoon are expected to gust over 40 mph from the southwest. A few pockets of 50 mph wind gusts are possible, mainly north of the I-88 corridor.

A wind Advisory will take effect starting at 9 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m.

There is a heightened fire danger in the area from noon until 6 p.m.

Low temperatures overnight dip into the upper 20s.

Highs in the 40s return throughout the week, with Thursday being the warmest day, with highs nearing 50 degrees.