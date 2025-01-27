Watch CBS News
Weather

Windy start to the week with highs in the 40s in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Above-normal highs in Chicago on Monday
Above-normal highs in Chicago on Monday 02:05

CHICAGO (CBS) — A windy day is ahead in Chicago to start a much more mild week. 

Mild temperatures are expected Monday with highs approaching the middle 40s.

1b606e53-c62b-4e3b-8316-a51b316d422e.png

Winds late in the morning and during the afternoon are expected to gust over 40 mph from the southwest. A few pockets of 50 mph wind gusts are possible, mainly north of the I-88 corridor. 

8363e3d6-a69a-4d89-861e-91fa290446cd.png

A wind Advisory will take effect starting at 9 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m.

There is a heightened fire danger in the area from noon until 6 p.m.

8e1a7bf0-f979-4bd8-8546-c2f24dd783d1.png

Low temperatures overnight dip into the upper 20s. 

Highs in the 40s return throughout the week, with Thursday being the warmest day, with highs nearing 50 degrees. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.