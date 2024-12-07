Warmer weekend in store for Chicago. Here's what to expect

Warmer weekend in Chicago. Here's what to expect

CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend, temperatures will be much warmer.

Saturday's afternoon highs will top out in the middle 40s. Sunday will be even warmer, with temperatures maxing out near 50 degrees—about 10 degrees above normal for this time of December.

This weekend, expect gusty winds from the southwest, which will help bring in the milder air. If you were hoping to put up some holiday lights today, it could be a little tricky due to the stronger breezes. A pulse of energy will roll through starting Sunday night, providing a chance for a few scattered rain showers. Behind that disturbance, temperatures will turn colder by mid-week.

Saturday at a glimpse

Sun and clouds with a high of 43. Southwest winds near 30 miles per hour.

Some clouds for tonight

Partly cloudy with a low of 36.

Even warmer on Sunday

Clouds will gradually increase, and it will be breezy, with a high of 49.

