First Alert Weather: Warmer temps through the day

First Alert Weather: Temps increase through the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold Saturday morning in Chicago but a nice warmup ahead on a strong southerly breeze.

Clouds build late in the day. Sunday is a mostly cloudy day with mild temps. A small chance for some rain overnight Monday to early AM Tuesday.

A better chance Thursday. All high temperatures this week are above normal.

Stats

Normal high- 33

Friday's high - 11 (but we were in the single digits thru 2 p.m.)

Today- 38

Sunrise- 7:01am

Sunset- 5:10pm

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High of 38. 20 mph southwest wind, gusting to 30.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy and breezy, Low of 31.

Sunday- Mostly cloudy and 39.