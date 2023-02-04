First Alert Weather: Warmer temps through the day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold Saturday morning in Chicago but a nice warmup ahead on a strong southerly breeze.
Clouds build late in the day. Sunday is a mostly cloudy day with mild temps. A small chance for some rain overnight Monday to early AM Tuesday.
A better chance Thursday. All high temperatures this week are above normal.
Stats
Normal high- 33
Friday's high - 11 (but we were in the single digits thru 2 p.m.)
Today- 38
Sunrise- 7:01am
Sunset- 5:10pm
Forecast
Today- Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High of 38. 20 mph southwest wind, gusting to 30.
Tonight- Mostly cloudy and breezy, Low of 31.
Sunday- Mostly cloudy and 39.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.