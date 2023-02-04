Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Warmer temps through the day

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Temps increase through the day
First Alert Weather: Temps increase through the day 02:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A cold Saturday morning in Chicago but a nice warmup ahead on a strong southerly breeze. 

todays-planner-2-4-23.png
CBS News Chicago
today-weather-2-4-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Clouds build late in the day. Sunday is a mostly cloudy day with mild temps. A small chance for some rain overnight Monday to early AM Tuesday. 

day-planner-tomorrow-2-4-23.png
CBS News Chicago
high-temps-tomorrow-2-4-23.png
CBS News Chicago

A better chance Thursday. All high temperatures this week are above normal.

7-day-2-4-23.png
CBS News Chicago

Stats

Normal high- 33

Friday's high - 11 (but we were in the single digits thru 2 p.m.)

Today- 38

Sunrise- 7:01am

Sunset- 5:10pm

Forecast

Today- Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High of 38. 20 mph southwest wind, gusting to 30.

Tonight- Mostly cloudy and breezy, Low of 31.

Sunday- Mostly cloudy and 39.

Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 6:22 AM

