CHICAGO (CBS) -- More sunshine today but not as cold and windy. Warmer next week.

Today:

Sunny. High 42.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 27.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. High 46.

EXTENDED

Cloudy most of next week with highs in the 40s. Showers return Thursday.

