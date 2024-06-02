Watch CBS News
Warmer day with partly cloudy skies ahead Sunday in Chicago

By Mary Kay Kleist

Dry with partly cloudy skies in Chicago
Dry with partly cloudy skies in Chicago 01:47

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some patchy fog, a dry day ahead as clouds break for sun in the afternoon. 

A light lake breeze will keep temperatures in the 60s lakeside and 70s inland.

The next storm chance arrives late on Monday and remains unsettled through Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms.

Warmer on Sunday

Partly cloudy with a high of 76. Cooler lakeside.

Here's what to expect by tonight

Clouds will increase. Temps dip to the low 60s.

Showers return on Monday 

Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist

