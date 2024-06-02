Warmer day with partly cloudy skies ahead Sunday in Chicago

Dry with partly cloudy skies in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — After some patchy fog, a dry day ahead as clouds break for sun in the afternoon.

A light lake breeze will keep temperatures in the 60s lakeside and 70s inland.

The next storm chance arrives late on Monday and remains unsettled through Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms.

Warmer on Sunday

Partly cloudy with a high of 76. Cooler lakeside.

Here's what to expect by tonight

Clouds will increase. Temps dip to the low 60s.

Showers return on Monday

Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with a high of 83.

