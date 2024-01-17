Warm Up Wednesday: Volunteers provide clothing, food to those in need on Chicago's West Side

CHCIAGO (CBS) -- A North Lawndale neighborhood church is opening its doors to help during this winter season – warming up the community, along with the homeless, by providing much-needed resources.

"I take it to heart, because giving is what I do," said Darrell Glover.

Glover came up with the idea of Warm Up Wednesday on Dec. 15. It is located at the Fuel Movement Community Center, on Cermak Road at Kildare Avenue - a building that serves as a church and a community center.

Glover, his wife, and volunteers pass out clothing items - as well as feed whoever walks into their doors.

"I saw a gap, because it's like now, the city is more focused on the immigrants - and have left out our people in our communities," said Glover, "and so it's caused much confusion, and we wanted it to kind of bring peace."

Glover helps people like Edgar Otero, who said he lives in a halfway house and has fallen on hard times.

"God is awesome, you know what I maen?" said Otero. "It's a true blessing that they're doing this for the community - because somebody like me, who doesn't have anything, now I got a few things - a coat to keep me warm and stuff like that."

Fuel Movement gets 50 to 100 clothing items every Wednesday. They are donated by Chicare, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless.

"It saves a lot of money in my pocket, you know what I mean, so I won't have to go out there and spend X amount of money on a coat, hats," said Otero, "especially in the wintertime where it gets real cold – you know what I mean?""

Fuel Movement also sponsors other community outreach events.

"We're pushing health," said Lillian Frazier of the Fuel Movement. We suffer from a lack of knowledge, so we're pushing health with Fitness Friday."

For Warm Up Wednesday, Glover said volunteers have given away 300 coats and winter essentials - along with hot food to those that are in need.

"I look forward to Warm Up Wednesday," said Glover. "I wish everyday could be Warm Up Wednesday."

The Fuel Movement Community Center is located at 4244 W. Cermak Rd. They will continue Warm Up Wednesday year-round – from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays.