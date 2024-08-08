Warm and humid day in Chicago on Thursday

Warm and humid day in Chicago on Thursday

Warm and humid day in Chicago on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A warmer and more humid day is ahead.

Thursday's highs will be in the low to mid-80s with a cold front sweeping through the area by the afternoon.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected along Northwest Indiana beaches Thursday night through Saturday night. High waves are causing hazardous conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area is under a moderate swim risk.

Highs will be in the 70s this weekend with dry conditions continuing.