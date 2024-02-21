Watch CBS News
Walgreens store robbed by knife-wielding man on Chicago's Far North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man robbed a convenience store while armed with a knife in the West Ridge neighborhood Tuesday night.

The robber walked into a Walgreens, in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue just before 9:30 p.m., with a large knife and announced a robbery, police said.

He fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area 3 detectives were investigating.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 9:14 AM CST

