Walgreens store robbed by knife-wielding man on Chicago's Far North Side

Man robs Walgreens store at knifepoint in West Ridge

Man robs Walgreens store at knifepoint in West Ridge

Man robs Walgreens store at knifepoint in West Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man robbed a convenience store while armed with a knife in the West Ridge neighborhood Tuesday night.

The robber walked into a Walgreens, in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue just before 9:30 p.m., with a large knife and announced a robbery, police said.

He fled the scene with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area 3 detectives were investigating.