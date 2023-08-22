2 men arrested after armed robbery at Walgreens in Andersonville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police arrested two men after a robbery at a Walgreens in Andersonville Monday night.

Police said just before 7 p.m., two armed men entered the Walgreens on Clark Street and demanded the employee open the cash register.

The offenders tried to get away with the money, but police arrested them and recovered two guns.

No injuries were reported.

In a written release, Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th Ward) said police believe the robbers were suspects in an earlier carjacking in the 19th District. He said an anonymous call to 9-1-1 led to the arrests.

"We are grateful for the involvement of the anonymous neighbor who called, and the 20th District Police Department for their quick and courageous response to this matter," Vasquez said.