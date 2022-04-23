Waldos Forever Festival moved to new location after massive fire in Andersonville

CHICAGO (CBS) – The marijuana-friendly Waldos Forever Festival has been moved to a new location following a massive fire that occurred in the Andersonville area early Saturday morning.

The festival hosted by Dispensary 33, at 5001 N. Clark, was originally canceled after a fire at two auto shops nearby led to evacuations and fire officials advising residents to avoid the area. The festival has since been moved to the Empty Bottle, located at 1035 N Western Ave.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will cost attendees $10 to enter.

Waldo Forever Fest was last held in 2019 with 6,000 people who showed up for the event. It was canceled previously in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.