Fire crews battle massive fire in Ravenswood neighborhood; 1 person hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire crews are responding to a massive fire Saturday morning in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

After about a half hour of just smoke, flames appearing again @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Fe2Oz3UdLx — Asal Rezaei (@asalrezaeitv) April 23, 2022

The 3-11 alarm fire started around 6 a.m. at an auto repair shop, 5000 N. Clark St. Two shops, Smashy automotive repair and body shop, and the Star auto repair and body shop, are located there. Heavy smoke can be seen from DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Fire officials confirmed the roof of both auto shops did collapse.

One person was transported to Weiss Hospital in fair condition.

3-11 alarm 5000 N Clark Street, all companies working, one (1) civilian transported yellow to Weiss Hospital (2) pic.twitter.com/Sz2mjf9K2o — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 23, 2022

An apartment located next door was also evacuated. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.