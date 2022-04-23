Fire crews battle massive fire in Ravenswood neighborhood; 1 person hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire crews are responding to a massive fire Saturday morning in the Ravenswood neighborhood.
The 3-11 alarm fire started around 6 a.m. at an auto repair shop, 5000 N. Clark St. Two shops, Smashy automotive repair and body shop, and the Star auto repair and body shop, are located there. Heavy smoke can be seen from DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Fire officials confirmed the roof of both auto shops did collapse.
One person was transported to Weiss Hospital in fair condition.
An apartment located next door was also evacuated. Residents are advised to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story.
