Evanston advisory panel backs Ryan Field renovation, but rejects adding concerts
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern University's plan to rebuild Ryan Field has been dealt a setback.
While the Evanston Land Use Commission approved the school's plan to renovate the football stadium, it voted against a zoning amendment which would allow Northwestern to host concerts and other similar events at Ryan Field.
Northwestern has insisted revenue from concerts is necessary to offset the cost of the $800 million stadium renovation project, but many neighbors have opposed allowing concerts at Ryan Field, saying it would be too loud, and create parking issues.
The commission's vote is only advisory, leaving the door open for the Evanston City Council to approve the project anyway.
Field of Opportunities, a group supporting the Ryan Field rebuild, said they believe the Evanston City Council will back the project:
"We are confident that the Evanston City councilmembers will see the broad-based support for the Ryan Field project and understand its resoundingly positive impact for all of Evanston, including Seventh Ward residents and businesses. With the prospect of increasing property taxes to balance the city's budget and challenges filling empty Evanston storefronts, the only responsible action is to approve and expand the use of a new Ryan Field to bring $30 million in annual economic impact, millions in construction fees, and new opportunities for jobs and workforce development to our community. Both the new stadium and its concerts are necessary for the continued growth of Evanston, its vitality, and the quality of life of its residents."
