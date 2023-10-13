Evanston advisory panel backs Ryan Field renovation, but rejects adding concerts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northwestern University's plan to rebuild Ryan Field has been dealt a setback.

While the Evanston Land Use Commission approved the school's plan to renovate the football stadium, it voted against a zoning amendment which would allow Northwestern to host concerts and other similar events at Ryan Field.

Northwestern has insisted revenue from concerts is necessary to offset the cost of the $800 million stadium renovation project, but many neighbors have opposed allowing concerts at Ryan Field, saying it would be too loud, and create parking issues.

The commission's vote is only advisory, leaving the door open for the Evanston City Council to approve the project anyway.

Field of Opportunities, a group supporting the Ryan Field rebuild, said they believe the Evanston City Council will back the project: