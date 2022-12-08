Chicago volunteer who suffered a stroke still needs 350 gifts for CPS students' wish lists

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A follow up to a story we first brought you Tuesday about a local non-profit helping thousands of CPS students with their Christmas wish lists.

For years, Michelle DiGiacomo has received boxes of letters to Santa and reached out to donors to help make sure kids get something special under the tree.

But this year, she suffered a stroke and is having trouble finishing the task. There were still 500 wishes to fill, but since the story aired, there are now only 350 more to go.

If you want to donate and help, you can email Michelle DiGiacomo at michellecomo@gmail.com.