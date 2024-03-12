Illinois restores trauma center status for Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ambulances can once again bring patients seeking emergency care to Vista Medical Center East in north suburban Waukegan, after the state restored its status as a Level II trauma center on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health had stripped the hospital of its trauma center designation in early February, "due to its absence of essential services needed to maintain this designation, including lack of a blood bank, anesthesia, neurology, urology, or a full time Trauma Coordinator."

That had meant people with serious injuries in Waukegan and surrounding suburbs had to travel much farther to go to other hospitals for emergency care.

On Monday, the state restored the hospital's trauma center status.

"This is exciting news after weeks of uncertainty has left our community upset and afraid," Illinois State Sen. Adriane Johnson said in a statement. "In the coming weeks, I will be working with the community to make certain Vista continues to progress. We must restore the community's trust in this vital facility."

Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said the city also will monitor the hospital in the coming weeks to make sure they continue to improve available care.

"Waukeganites need and deserve a hospital within our community that they can trust," she said.