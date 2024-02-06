Illinois Department of Public Health strips Vista Medical Center East of trauma center status

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in north suburban Waukegan vented their frustrations Monday night, after Vista Medical Center East lost its trauma center status, following an investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

IDPH has said it revoked Vista Medical Center of its Level II trauma center designation "due to its absence of essential services needed to maintain this designation, including lack of a blood bank, anesthesia, neurology, urology, or a full time Trauma Coordinator."

That means people with serious injuries in Waukegan and surrounding suburbs will have to travel much farther to go to other hospitals to receive urgent care.

At Monday night's Waukegan City Council meeting, people shared their anger over the loss of vital medical care.

"That hospital represents a jewel in this community," one man said.

"The impact of these developments on the city of Waukegan is dire, and it can't be overstated," one woman said.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek was at the meeting, and reiterated her concerns with Vista. She called for quick changes to restore the hospital's trauma status.

"Lives are at stake. Heart attack and stroke patients, among others, may not survive a drive to other hospitals in Lake County. The burden is on (Vista owner) American Healthcare Systems to correct these deficiencies," Banek said.

There are only four trauma centers in all of Lake County. The closest is in Libertyville, about 10 miles away.

The neighboring Zion Fire & Rescue Department said Vista's loss of trauma center status might slightly increase its service times, but they said paramedics are equipped to provide quality care on the way to other hospitals.

