Visitation for fallen CPD officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso happening today

Visitation for CPD officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The visitation to honor fallen Chicago police officer Andrés Mauricio Vasquez Lasso will be held later today.

It begins at 3 p.m. AT Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

Oak Lawn police are advising drivers to avoid 103rd Street between Cicero and Kostner during that time as traffic will be heavy.

His funeral will take place Thursday morning.

We will carry the officer's funeral live on CBS 2 and our streaming network CBS News Chicago starting AT 10 a.m.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 7:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

