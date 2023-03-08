Visitation for fallen CPD officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The visitation to honor fallen Chicago police officer Andrés Mauricio Vasquez Lasso will be held later today.

It begins at 3 p.m. AT Blake Lamb Funeral Home in Oak Lawn.

Oak Lawn police are advising drivers to avoid 103rd Street between Cicero and Kostner during that time as traffic will be heavy.

—Traffic Alert—On 3/8 from 3pm to 8pm the wake for fallen CPD Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso will be held at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W.103rd St. This will impact parking in the area and traffic on 103rd St. between Cicero Ave and Kostner Ave. Thank you for your cooperation. — Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) March 7, 2023

His funeral will take place Thursday morning.

We will carry the officer's funeral live on CBS 2 and our streaming network CBS News Chicago starting AT 10 a.m.